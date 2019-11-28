Tottenham's Eric Dier has harmed Celtic's Victor Wanyama hope

Celtic have been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder in recent months.

With January fast approaching, no doubt there'll be more speculation about Victor Wanyama leaving Tottenham Hotspur to join Celtic.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon admitted on Wednesday that he'd love the Kenyan powerhouse back at Parkhead, after signing him in 2011.

Subscribe

Thing is, Wanyama might not be available - and some of the blame might lie with Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier for now.

That's because Dier hasn't shone under new Spurs boss Jose Mourinho as of yet and, on Tuesday, he was taken off after 28 minutes of a 4-2 win over Olympiacos.

This is relevant to Celtic because it's very likely that Mourinho will look to use another defensive midfielder going forward and Wanyama is the obvious choice here.

If Dier hit the ground running under the new Tottenham head coach then that would've been good for the Hoops' hopes of signing the 28-year-old.

Wanyama would've been a lot more available, but the former Southampton destroyer may now be a bigger player in Mourinho's eyes as a result of Dier's struggles.

Bringing him back to Glasgow has always looked a bit of a pipe dream for Celtic, but it may have had legs if the African midfielder was struggling to get a game in North London.

That might not be the case anymore.