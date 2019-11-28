Tottenham target Dejan Kulusevski confirms he's a Chelsea fan

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Dejan Kulusevski.

Dejan Kulusevski wasn't a household name heading into the season, but he's making himself a wanted man at Parma.

The Swedish talent joined Atalanta from Brommapojkarna in 2016, with the Italian side seeing him as one for the future being sending him on loan to Parma.

Kulusevski has been superb this season, hitting three goals and five assists in 13 Serie A games, impressing as a creative force for Parma.

Capable of playing out wide or centrally, Kulusevski is now a wanted man, and Atalanta stand to make a huge profit on the 19-year-old star.

Tuttosport now claim that Tottenham and Manchester United are keen to sign Kulusevski, though Arsenal, Inter Milan and Juventus are also in the race with Atalanta demanding €45million (£38.5million).

Now, Kulusevski has been speaking to Fotbollskanalen back in Sweden, and after admitting that he supports Hammarby in Sweden, he claimed that he's a Chelsea fan outside of his home country.

That shouldn't be a barrier to a move to rivals Tottenham, but it does pose the question of whether Chelsea should be in the mix for Kulusevski's signature.

Frank Lampard does have Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Willian and Pedro, who can all play in similar areas, but Kulusevski offers a unique skillset compared to those players.

Kulusevski is big, strong and athletic as well as technically gifted, whilst he offers great balance as a left-footer, meaning he would bring something different to the Chelsea side in more ways than one.

The Blues should be looking at Kulusevski for when their transfer ban is lifted, and take on Tottenham for his signature having emerged as one of the top young talents in Europe – and supporting Chelsea along the way.