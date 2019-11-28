Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

UEFA Champions League

Tottenham star Serge Aurier sends message clarifying celebration

Dan Coombs
Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur and Svetozar Markovic of Olympiakos in action during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham...
Tottenham star is back on form.

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur and Svetozar Markovic of Olympiakos in action during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham...

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has gone from a liability to an asset in his first two games since Jose Mourinho's arrival.

The right-back is enjoying the chance to get forward more and has two assists and one goal in these games.

 

It's a positive start, and the message sent out by Aurier after the win over Olympiakos shows he feels he has silenced his critics, even right down to his choice of picture.

 
 
 
Aurier was pumped up as he celebrated his goal, and some fans questioned whether he spat in the direction of the crowd.

 

Aurier sent another message last night clarifying he did not spit at anybody.

 

To the game itself, Aurier's goal was excellent, even if his assist was somewhat fortunate as it took a ridiculous air kick clearance from an Olympiakos defender for the ball to trickle it's way through into Dele Alli to score.

Even so, he deserves some credit for getting into position to cross the ball in, in the first place.

Aurier is right to enjoy getting back on form, he just needs to back it up with some consistency.

Looming on the horizon is a game away at Bayern Munich, who scored seven against Spurs last time.

While Tottenham may already have qualified, the match in Germany is a game where Spurs, and Aurier, still have plenty to prove.

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with team mate Dele Alli after the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

