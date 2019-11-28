Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli says he was awful initially against Olympiakos

Dele Alli and Eric Dier were in action for Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has said that he was “awful” against Olympiakos in the Champions League this week, as quoted in The Sun.

Spurs won 4-2 against Olympiakos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday evening to book their place in the last-16 stage of Europe’s premier club competition from Group B.

The Premier League club did not start well and were 2-0 down after just 19 minutes, and head coach Jose Mourinho decided to make an early change.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss took off Eric Dier and brought on Christian Eriksen, and Tottenham went on to win the match 4-2.

Tottenham midfielder Alli has defended his club and England international teammate Dier, and he has admitted that he was awful at the start of the match.

The Sun quotes Alli as saying: “We were losing and it's the manager's decision to bring on probably a more of a forward-thinking midfielder but to be honest, it could have been anyone that came off in the first 20, especially myself because I thought I was awful.

"It's one of them, it's a team game and the manager felt a change needed to be made. Thankfully it worked in our favour.”

Stats

Alli started the match against Olympiakos badly, but the 23-year-old got better as the game wore on and scored in first-half injury time.

According to WhoScored, the England international midfielder took one shot which ended in a goal, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 75.8%, won two headers, took 49 touches, attempted one dribble, and won three tackles.