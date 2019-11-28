Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans unimpressed with reports Pochettino sacking was filmed

Dan Coombs
Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur fans are uncomfortable with reports Mauricio Pochettino's sacking was filmed.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham Hotspur fans are been left unimpressed by reports Mauricio Pochettino's sacking was filmed by the club and could be shown on the forthcoming Amazon documentary.

The Sun claim Pochettino's dismissal could feature on the upcoming documentary, which is still being filmed.

While the documentary's aim is to offer unprecedented behind the scenes access, fans are hoping that Pochettino's actual sacking is not shown.

 

The Argentine managed Tottenham at five years and supporters are still upset at the way his spell quickly fell apart.

Pochettino, it is felt, deserves respect and should not have the unhappiness moment of his professional career in management turned into entertainment for viewers.

Some things are just best kept private.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 09, 2019 in...

The documentary is still being filmed, with camera crews following new boss Jose Mourinho around.

The final cut therefore is yet to be decided, and fans have been expressing their hope that the end of the Pochettino era does not get shown in a disrespectful manner for a manager who did so much for the club.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch