Tottenham fans unimpressed with reports Pochettino sacking was filmed

Tottenham Hotspur fans are been left unimpressed by reports Mauricio Pochettino's sacking was filmed by the club and could be shown on the forthcoming Amazon documentary.

The Sun claim Pochettino's dismissal could feature on the upcoming documentary, which is still being filmed.

While the documentary's aim is to offer unprecedented behind the scenes access, fans are hoping that Pochettino's actual sacking is not shown.

The Argentine managed Tottenham at five years and supporters are still upset at the way his spell quickly fell apart.

Pochettino, it is felt, deserves respect and should not have the unhappiness moment of his professional career in management turned into entertainment for viewers.

Some things are just best kept private.

The documentary is still being filmed, with camera crews following new boss Jose Mourinho around.

The final cut therefore is yet to be decided, and fans have been expressing their hope that the end of the Pochettino era does not get shown in a disrespectful manner for a manager who did so much for the club.

This is gonna be one tasty documentary — Niall (@NiaIITHFC) November 27, 2019

Am I the only person who finds this tawdry and voyeuristic. As the Uncertainty Principle states, when you measure something you change it and not sure in a good way in this case... — Spurs Eeyore (@SpursEeyore) November 27, 2019

I'm onboard with the whole Poch/Mourinho thing (in that Poch needed to go) but if Levy/Amazon intentionally set it up so the cameras HAPPENED to be rolling when he was sacked that's a new low. — PhiGo (@ph_igo) November 27, 2019

Absolutely disgraceful if true, you can’t be treating someone like that. Especially HIM. https://t.co/xBFMmSpNIp — Priscilla (@Prxscillaidk) November 27, 2019

Seein that Amazon have all the nitty gritty of tha poch exit and the Jose arrival

Personally I think it should be all kept in house ... Not for public consumption ..

Is nothing sacred anymore..

Very poor taste! — jdk (@jjaerus) November 27, 2019