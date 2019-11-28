Quick links

Tottenham fans react on Twitter to Lucas Moura comments about his best position

Lucas Moura heading the ball during the Tottenham Hotspur Training Session on September 30, 2019 in Enfield, England.
The Tottenham Hotspur ace was used more as a no 9 by Mauricio Pochettino while new Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has deployed him out wide.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on Spurs ace Lucas Moura's comments regarding his best position on the pitch (Sky Sports News).

Under Mauricio Pochettino, the Brazilian tended to be utilised more as a number 9, while new Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has so far deployed him as a wide player.

Despite Moura putting in some great displays for Spurs last term, most notably his legendary Champions League semi-final second leg hat-trick, Pochettino seemingly saw him more as a versatile squad rotation player.

 

 

To the dismay of many fans, he wasn't named in Tottenham's starting XI for the Champions League final with Liverpool, and his game time was reduced even further under Pochettino this term, while Mourinho has played him in both his games at the helm so far.

"Every player wants to play, it doesn't matter the position," Moura is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "But everyone knows I am not a number 9, it is not my best position.

"When Pochettino put me there I always gave my best because for me the most important thing is the team but each coach has one opinion, a different mind. Now I feel very good in this position (as a wide player). I always played in this position, I feel good and I am happy."

Moura's comments split the Tottenham fanbase, with some agreeing with Moura and others siding with Pochettino:

Spurs are back in action on Saturday when they host Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

