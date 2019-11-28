Tottenham fans 'gutted' by news over Ben Davies

The Tottenham Hotspur left-back might need ankle surgery.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are gutted by Ben Davies's injury.

Spurs confirmed through their official website on Wednesday that the Wales international suffered ankle ligament damage in the 3-2 win at West Ham United last weekend.

It remains to be seen how long Tottenham are without the left-back, with the statement revealing that surgery could yet be an option.

Here's how fans of the North London club reacted to the blow:

Out of nowhere! — Alex Franks (@malex99999) November 27, 2019

Actually gutted get well soon Ben! — Mac (@Macaully_Moffat) November 27, 2019

Gutting, Get well soon @Ben_Davies33 — Sophie England (@SophieThfc10) November 27, 2019

Gutted for you @Ben_Davies33 ☹️

Really thought you were going to thrive in the Jose system. Get well soon — #ENICout (@MattyFrench82) November 27, 2019

Problaly still better than Rose even with injury — Tim (@MagicalDele) November 27, 2019

ffs we gotta live with rose at LB unless Jose starts Sess — ComeOnYouSpurs (@COYS_JM) November 27, 2019

Bruv, I would actually rather Eriksen starts at left back than Rose. — ElPolloLocoRestroom (@EPLRestroom) November 27, 2019

This is bad news for Tottenham for two reasons.

Firstly, Davies is a very good defender and for Jose Mourinho to be missing such a big player this early on in his Lilywhites career isn't good.

And secondly, Danny Rose is the most logical replacement and, well, the England international hasn't had a great season.

In fact, he cost Tottenham a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League.

It wasn't the way in which he'd have wanted to endear himself to Mourinho but, going by Davies's condition, he'll get chances to make up for it.