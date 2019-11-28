Quick links

Tottenham fans 'gutted' by news over Ben Davies

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates Harry Kane and Ben Davies after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and...
The Tottenham Hotspur left-back might need ankle surgery.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures next to Tottenham Hotspur's Welsh defender Ben Davies during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are gutted by Ben Davies's injury.

Spurs confirmed through their official website on Wednesday that the Wales international suffered ankle ligament damage in the 3-2 win at West Ham United last weekend.

It remains to be seen how long Tottenham are without the left-back, with the statement revealing that surgery could yet be an option.

Here's how fans of the North London club reacted to the blow:

 

This is bad news for Tottenham for two reasons.

Firstly, Davies is a very good defender and for Jose Mourinho to be missing such a big player this early on in his Lilywhites career isn't good.

And secondly, Danny Rose is the most logical replacement and, well, the England international hasn't had a great season.

In fact, he cost Tottenham a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League.

It wasn't the way in which he'd have wanted to endear himself to Mourinho but, going by Davies's condition, he'll get chances to make up for it.

Ben Davies and Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on October 25, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

