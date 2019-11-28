Toby Alderweireld and Dele Alli rave about 'best in the world' Tottenham teammate

Tottenham Hotspur have made it two wins in two under new their new coach Jose Mourinho.

Toby Alderweireld and Dele Alli have raved about Harry Kane's qualities as he was on the scoresheet for Tottenham Hotspur once again on Tuesday night.

Alli thinks that his Spurs and England teammate ranks up there in the 'best in the world' category, whilst Alderweireld stated that they are 'very lucky to have him'.

Whether Tottenham are flying high, or struggling for results or performances, one thing that remains a constant is Kane putting the ball into the back of the net.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (27/11/19 2:30 pm), Alderweireld and Alli had nothing but positive words to say about their teammate.

"Everyone knows the qualities of H," Alderweireld told Sky Sports. "He's so dangerous. He helps us to play well and works hard for the team. I think we are very lucky to have him.

Alli added: "Everyone knows how good he is. For me, he has always been put in the category of 'the best in the world'. And when you are playing behind a player like that, all you need to do is feed him the ball and most times he is going to score."

Kane has scored in both of Jose Mourinho's game in charge and he will be hoping to continue that trend at the weekend when Spurs host Bournemouth.

Mourinho's side are nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table, but with only 13 games played, he will be hopeful that his team can close that gap.

A very tough December period awaits Spurs, with clashes against Manchester United, Chelsea and a trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.