The Irishman: Can you still get a Lum’s hot dog? Beer-steamed snack has fans talking on Twitter!

Stomachs are rumbling as The Irishman lands on Netflix.

The Irishman has arrived and now everybody is craving Lum's hot dogs...

That wasn't expected! But, here we are.

Martin Scorsese is easily one of the most respected filmmakers of all time and has been for decades.

Perhaps the key to his success is down to the diversity of his projects. It's hard to comprehend that the same director helmed both Hugo and The Wolf of Wall Street in the same decade - like seriously. Across his career, he's delivered such beloved masterworks as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, The Aviator, Silence and so many more.

However, he is regularly associated with the gangster and mobster genres thanks to the likes of Mean Streets, The Departed, Casino, and arguably his most universally adored effort, Goodfellas. Now, he has returned to say something new...

HAVE YOURSELF... Every Christmas film on Amazon Prime UK

Martin Scorsese speaks onstage during 2019 AFI Fest: The Irishman at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

The Irishman on Netflix

Scorsese's latest arrived on Netflix on Wednesday, November 27th 2019.

It centres upon mob hitman Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (played by Robert De Niro) as he recalls his complex relationship with Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

Clocking in at 3 1/2 hours long, the film is an epic in every sense of the word. It marks the filmmaker's return to the genre he is most often associated with, but rather than recycling a frenzied rise and fall tale, this is clearly a different kind of beast, both reflective and mournful.

Adopting a sombre tone, this isn't what many expected when news first broke of the project. However, it's gone down an absolute storm with both audiences and critics. There are many takeaways, but oddly, one of them is hot dogs...

A KING IS CROWNED: Stormzy announces highly-anticipated second album

The Irishman: Lum's hot dogs

There is a scene in which Frank heads to a restaurant named Lum's to pick up some hot dogs for Jimmy.

A shot of the food being cooked is anchored by Frank's voiceover, describing his friend's love for the chilli dogs hot dogs they sold, and how they steam them in beer to get that great taste. The visuals had us sold immediately - they look great.

Lum's is actually a real place - or rather, it was. The restaurant chain was based in Florida but boasted numerous locations, founded in 1956 by Stuart and Clifford S. Perlman in Miami Beach, Florida.

The chain grew, but in more recent years, they simply fizzled out. The original location closed its doors in 1998, but the last one open was in Bellevue, Nebraska, which closed only recently in May 2017. So, it looks like we'll just have to make those dogs ourselves!

BEYOND: Will The Man in the High Castle return for another season?

My main takeaways from THE IRISHMAN are that I’ve missed the hell out of that Pacino and oh boy do I need to get me one of those beer steamed hot dogs. pic.twitter.com/BtVfuUHFru — William Normal November Name Perkins (@WilliamHPerkins) November 16, 2019

Audiences talk Lum's hot dogs on Twitter!

We weren't the only ones with mouths watering during the scene.

A number of viewers have taken to Twitter to comment on the Lum's hot dogs shoutout, with one writing: "Rewatching The Irishman and now I want steak, beer steamed hot dogs, and a big sundae at the end of it. And throw in some of that bread and grape juice too."

Similarly, another tweeted: "Demanding someone get me those beer hot dogs from The Irishman"

One weighed in: "My main takeaways from The Irishman are that I’ve missed the hell out of that Pacino and oh boy do I need to get me one of those beer steamed hot dogs," while another added: "Me, watching The Irishman, 'Hot dogs steamed in beer. Gonna have to try that'."

SEE ALSO: 7 films and series the late Godfrey Gao starred in

We're sure many more are about to agree.

In other news, has Final Space been renewed?