Tammy Abraham sends message in response to Aston Villa tweet

Tammy Abraham was crucial for Aston Villa last term, helping Dean Smith's side get promoted and bring Premier League football back to Villa Park.

Tammy Abraham has responded to an Aston Villa message on Twitter paying tribute to last season's Villa Park loanee on the one-year anniversary of his four-goal haul against Nottingham Forest.

The Chelsea striker had a superb season on loan at Villa last term, with an incredible attacking performance on 28 November 2018 when he found the back of the Forest net four times in a thrilling game.

Villa found themselves two goals down within the first six minutes but Abraham headed in his first in the 11th minute before equalising four minutes later, and even though Matty Cash put the Reds ahead again, the striker completed his hat-trick from the spot on 36 minutes after Jack Robinson fouled Yannick Bolasie.

Four more goals were to come in the second half, with Abraham heading home his fourth after Joe Lolley had powered Forest back in front, before goals from Anwar El Ghazi and Lewis Grabban capped off the rollercoaster game, which finished 5-5.

Villa shared the highlights reel from the game, tagging the Villa scorers on the day, to which Abraham sent a response:

One year already time flies! https://t.co/3WUurBYZq6 — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) 28 November 2019

Abraham finished last season with a haul of 26 goals and three assists from 40 Championship games en route to getting Villa promoted back to the Premier League.

This season he has kicked on for club and country - 11 goals and four assists for Chelsea, and two caps for England on top of his two gained in 2017, with a goal against Montenegro on 14 November.