Tam McManus praises Celtic winger Michael Johnston

Michael Johnston and Scott Brown were in action for Neil Lennon’s Celtic tonight.

Tam McManus has expressed his delight on Twitter at Michael Johnston scoring for Celtic against Rennes.

The 20-year-old winger scored for Neil Lennon’s side on Thursday evening, as the Hoops won the Europa League Group E game at Celtic Park.

The Scotland Under-21 international found the net in the 74th minute, as the Hoops registered a comfortable victory and maintained their good run of form.

Former Hibernian forward McManus was following the match, and the BBC Sport pundit was pleased for Johnston and has raved about him on Twitter.

McManus has also joked about Celtic midfielder Scott Brown getting booked in the game.

Mikey Johnston back is great news for Celtic. Very good young player. Serious competition in those spots behind the striker. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) November 28, 2019

Broony getting a booking I am absolutely stunned — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) November 28, 2019

Promising young player

Johnston is a very talented and promising young footballer who has a bright future and is an asset for Celtic.

It would have done the winger a world of good to score on his return from injury, and the Scotsman will now hope to kick on and bang in a few more goals in the coming weeks.