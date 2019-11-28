Quick links

Celtic

Stade Rennais

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League

Tam McManus praises Celtic winger Michael Johnston

Subhankar Mondal
James Forrest of Celtic celebrates with Celtic captain Scott Brown after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Johnston and Scott Brown were in action for Neil Lennon’s Celtic tonight.

Mikey Johnston of Celtic vies with Mateo Susic of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League, third qualifying round, second leg match between Celtic and CFR Cluj at Celtic Park on August...

Tam McManus has expressed his delight on Twitter at Michael Johnston scoring for Celtic against Rennes.

The 20-year-old winger scored for Neil Lennon’s side on Thursday evening, as the Hoops won the Europa League Group E game at Celtic Park.

Subscribe

The Scotland Under-21 international found the net in the 74th minute, as the Hoops registered a comfortable victory and maintained their good run of form.

 

Former Hibernian forward McManus was following the match, and the BBC Sport pundit was pleased for Johnston and has raved about him on Twitter.

McManus has also joked about Celtic midfielder Scott Brown getting booked in the game.

Promising young player

Johnston is a very talented and promising young footballer who has a bright future and is an asset for Celtic.

It would have done the winger a world of good to score on his return from injury, and the Scotsman will now hope to kick on and bang in a few more goals in the coming weeks.

James Forrest of Celtic celebrates with Celtic captain Scott Brown after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch