Steven Naismith makes it clear that Celtic's Scott Brown will not make Scotland return

Celtic captain Scott Brown has hinted at the possibility of making a Scotland return.

Steven Naismith has shutdown the thought that Celtic captain Scott Brown could make a potential Scotland return as he stated that 'it's not going to happen'.

Steve Clarke's side have a number of crucial play-off matches coming up at the start of next year and if they can progress through that then Euro 2020 awaits.

Celtic midfielder Brown previously stated, as quoted by The Scotsman, that 'never say never' in regards to a return to the national side if the Scots were to progress through to their first major tournament since the '90s.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland (27//11/19), Naismith made it clear that Brown won't return if Scotland reach the Euros because Clarke simply won't select him.

"It's not going to happen," Naismith told Sportsound. "It's not going to happen all-round because Broony's not going to come back. He's playing brilliantly now. He's probably in a great routine.

"If we get to the Euros, yes he would love to come back, but the manager is not going to do that. The manager has not worked with him, so you are just going to bring him in for the Euros?"

Even if Brown were to make a return to Scotland, the Celtic man would find it difficult to break into the midfield given the competition in that area.

John McGinn cannot stop scoring goals, Callum McGregor, Ryan Jack and Scott McTominay are other names and players who are producing the goods.

But before all that happens, Scotland will be aiming to win their play-off matches and then the likes of Clarke can start to plan ahead.