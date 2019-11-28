Steven Davis recalls boyhood Rangers fandom; nearly signing for club as a youngster

The Ibrox midfielder has been excellent for Rangers this season.

Rangers star Steven Davis has been fondly recalling making trips to Ibrox as a youngster in another era, The Scottish Sun report.

The Northern Ireland international has been an excellent signing since returning to the club in January, having left in 2012 to join Southampton.

Both at home and abroad he's been a stellar performer, bringing experience and composure to the middle of the park and showing great consistency.

Davis initially joined Rangers in 2008 from Fulham, but the early stages of his career could have worked out much differently had he signed with his boyhood heroes as a teenager.

Speaking to reporters this week, he shared the circumstances that might have resulted in him joining at the end of an early career trial, before starting his career at Aston Villa.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "I have never met Dick [Advocaat] but I knew him as a Rangers fan growing up. I looked up to a lot of the players and that was actually a period when I was coming over to the club on trial at 13.

"I was around the stadium during that time and I have fond memories. There were so many players I enjoyed watching. I didn’t manage to get to any of the European games but I’d watch them on TV back home.

"I was a Rangers fan and I had the chance to sign, but we left it a few months to have a think about before committing. Circumstances changed a little bit and I ended up signing for Aston Villa."

Davis had to wait for his big chance in Glasgow but he'll hardly have any career regrets given his exceptional contributions for club and country over the years.

To this day he is playing on the big stage, a crucial performer for the Gers during their Europa League match against Feyenoord tonight.

Now 34, he's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon and Rangers fans can look forward to many more big performances this season and beyond.