Steve McManaman gives his verdict on reported Liverpool target Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz did his chances of a move to the Premier League leaders no harm as Napoli held Jurgen Klopp's Reds to a Champions League draw at Anfield.

Fabian Ruiz showcased his considerable talents during Napoli’s Champions League draw at Anfield and Steve McManaman has paid tribute to a composed and classy performance from the Liverpool linked playmaker.

A Spanish international who moved to Naples from Real Betis last year for £25.5 million, Ruiz is renowned for his explosive long range shots and his wonderful passing range but the left-footed maestro highlighted another side of his game away to the European champions.

The 23-year-old produced a performance full of discipline and defensive diligence as Carlo Ancelotti’s side embraced their catenaccio roots in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Ruiz made four interceptions and two tackles on the night as Napoli aimed to stop the supply line to Liverpool’s much vaunted front three, while his intelligent use of the ball helped the visitors thrive on the counter attack.

And McManaman, who spent nine years racing down the wing at Anfield in the 1990s, couldn’t help but be impressed.

“Very talented lad. It’s always difficult to go away from your home country and perform like he has so it’s only natural that big teams are looking at him,” said the former England international, speaking to BT Sport (27 November, 8pm).

“He had a very good game. He very rarely lost the ball and kept it nicely.”

Calciomercato reported recently that Liverpool are one of a number of top European sides interested in taking Ruiz away from southern Italy with The Reds seemingly keen to add a powerful playmaker to their ranks.

They are also interested in 6ft 4ins Genk enforcer Sander Berge, according to the Belgian club’s sporting director Dimitri de Conde (FootNews.be).