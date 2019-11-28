Steve Cooper's previous comments on Leeds, Aston Villa & Swansea target Rhian Brewster

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster is seemingly the target of Leeds United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Swansea City.

Ex-England U17's boss, and now Swansea City manager, Steve Cooper previously lauded Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster, as he is now linked with the Swans, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

The Mirror have claimed that Premier League duo Villa and Palace are keen on the Liverpool talent, whilst Championship duo, Leeds and Swansea are also interested in the player for January.

Brewster worked under Cooper when he was the manager of England's U17's, and he was there to witness the highly-rated attacker hit a hat-trick in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the U17's Fifa World Cup two years ago.

After those matches, Cooper was left in awe at what Brewster had produced, as he gave a 'special' mention to his 'amazing achievement' and character. Comments which will no doubt bode well for Leeds, Villa, Palace and Swansea fans that they could be signing a gem.

"It is an amazing achievement to score a hat-trick in a quarter-final and a semi-final," Cooper told The Guardian. "I am not normally one to talk about individuals, but to do that needs a special mention. There is no doubt about that. He deserves it and the team deserves it.

“If you see the way Rhian speaks to the rest of the players in the dressing room about the service he is getting then it says a lot about him. And it is not just his goals but the effort he is putting in for the team.

"We want to win the ball back as quick as we can and we want to press and that starts with your No.9. Rhian is a goalscorer, but he is more than that. He is a fantastic character. The feeling is pride and satisfaction in the way we did it.”

Brewster's talents are there for all to see, but what is perhaps more encouraging and pleasing is the type of character one of the teams above could be signing.

Swansea might just be at an advantage because of Brewster's connections with Cooper, and the possibility that they could provide more game time than any of those teams mentioned.

Either way, Brewster is at the stage of his career where he is ready to showcase just how good he is and whoever benefits from his talents will earn a lot of rewards.