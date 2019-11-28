Quick links

Stephen Elliott comments on Sunderland situation

A general view of a sparsely populated stadium during the FA Cup match between Sunderland and Gillingham at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 9th November 2019.
Sunderland are struggling in League One at the moment.

Stephen Elliott has taken to Twitter to give his take on Sunderland’s current situation.

The former Sunderland forward is far from impressed with the Black Cats and has criticised club owner Stewart Donald.

Elliott believes that a series of bad decisions from Donald has badly affected the Black Cats.

 

Promotion challenge

Sunderland are arguably the biggest club in League One, but they seem to be out of the running for automatic promotion to the Championship already.

The Black Cats are as low as 11th in the league table at the moment with 26 points from 17 matches, three points behind sixth-placed Oxford United and nine points behind second-placed Ipswich Town.

Sunderland recently parted company with Jack Ross and appointed Phil Parkinson as their new manager, but results are not improving.

Removing Parkinson from his post now and bringing in a new manager will be costly, and it is hard to see Donald make another change at the helm so soon.

