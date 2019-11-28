Quick links

Celtic

UEFA Europa League

Some Celtic fans in awe of Ryan Christie after win over Rennes

John McGinley
Ryan Christie of Celtic celebrates after he scores his sides second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019...
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Celtic midfielder was one of the stand-out performers against the French side.

Ryan Christie of Celtic celebrates after he scores his sides second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019...

Some Celtic fans absolutely loved the performance of attacking midfielder Ryan Christie on Thursday night, after he helped inspire his side to a 3-1 win over Rennes in the Europa League.

After Lewis Morgan struck to open the scoring, Christie netted with a long-range shot that bamboozled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Subscribe

Mikey Johnston then delighted fans on his return with a third, before a French consolation.

The Group E win, coupled with Lazio's win over Cluj in Rome, means that Celtic have confirmed their status as group victors heading into the knockout stages.

That means they're a seeded team in the Round of 32, securing more prize money, potentially getting a weaker team and ensuring they play the second leg at Celtic Park.

Christie's goal was a magical moment for a sold-out Celtic Park and just affirms his status as one of the best players in the country right now.

 

With 13 goals and nine assists in 26 appearances (Transfermarkt), he's shown excellent consistency in a Hoops jersey.

He does it from a variety of positions too, able to either play through the middle in support of a striker or on either flank.

Neil Lennon is truly getting the best out of him after his initial burst into the team under Brendan Rodgers last term.

Signed by Ronny Deila in 2015, it took him years to flourish, but it's unimaginable to think of Celtic without him right now.

Ryan Christie of Celtic celebrates after he scores his sides second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019...

These fans loved his performance tonight, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch