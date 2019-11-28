Some Celtic fans in awe of Ryan Christie after win over Rennes

The Celtic midfielder was one of the stand-out performers against the French side.

Some Celtic fans absolutely loved the performance of attacking midfielder Ryan Christie on Thursday night, after he helped inspire his side to a 3-1 win over Rennes in the Europa League.

After Lewis Morgan struck to open the scoring, Christie netted with a long-range shot that bamboozled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mikey Johnston then delighted fans on his return with a third, before a French consolation.

The Group E win, coupled with Lazio's win over Cluj in Rome, means that Celtic have confirmed their status as group victors heading into the knockout stages.

That means they're a seeded team in the Round of 32, securing more prize money, potentially getting a weaker team and ensuring they play the second leg at Celtic Park.

Christie's goal was a magical moment for a sold-out Celtic Park and just affirms his status as one of the best players in the country right now.

With 13 goals and nine assists in 26 appearances (Transfermarkt), he's shown excellent consistency in a Hoops jersey.

He does it from a variety of positions too, able to either play through the middle in support of a striker or on either flank.

Neil Lennon is truly getting the best out of him after his initial burst into the team under Brendan Rodgers last term.

Signed by Ronny Deila in 2015, it took him years to flourish, but it's unimaginable to think of Celtic without him right now.

These fans loved his performance tonight, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts...

on his own Christie takes our team to another level what a player man. His energy is unreal — Natalie MacDonald (@naataliemacd) November 28, 2019

Ryan Christie!! Another example of a player many chose to write off in his earlier days in the Hoops, but now an invaluable member of the first team. — Archie MacKay (@paperbhoy) November 28, 2019

Ryan Christie is the best midfielder in Europe change my mind — Steen (@mcgook67) November 28, 2019

Has any player ever gone a 12 month turnaround transformation more drastic than Ryan Christie? Absolute wee jobber to arguably our best and most important player in one year. Wild. — Gary (@garybenson89) November 28, 2019

Ryan Christie might be the best footballer in the world. — Thomas Mullen (@TamMullen_x) November 28, 2019

Ryan Christie what a player — Jeemie (@RyanWatt_10) November 28, 2019

Ryan Christie is having some season. Absolute baller — Mark Durkan (@Durk4n) November 28, 2019

ryan christie is a god n deserves a song — jonny (@jonnymccaff67) November 28, 2019

Ryan Christie is sensational. From zero to hero. He’ll be in Premier League next year no doubt #Celtic — Sean Boyle (@seanboyle) November 28, 2019

Ryan Christie is an exceptional player — Pol MacFhionnghaile (@mcginleybhoy) November 28, 2019