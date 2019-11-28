Sol Bamba thinks Leeds United have a better team than last season

Leeds United made a number of changes to their squad over the summer, with the likes of Pontus Jansson and Kemar Roofe leaving the club.

Sol Bamba has claimed that Leeds have a 'better team' this season than they did during the previous campaign when they reached the play-off semi-finals.

That season was Marcelo Bielsa's first in charge of Leeds and many were unsure what to expect from the highly-rated coach as he transformed a team that had just finished mid-table to one that just missed out on the automatics.

But over the summer, Leeds made some changes to their squad, including selling key players Pontus Jansson and Kemar Roofe, and opting to replace them with loanees Ben White and Eddie Nketiah.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (26/11/19 at 10:45 am), former Leeds man Bamba thinks the problem with Bielsa's squad is how small it is, but he thinks if they can get through the Christman period then it'll bode well for their promotion chances.

"Very good sign that [winning when not playing well]," Bamba told Sky Sports. "Any promoted team will tell you if you don't play well and you win games then that gives you huge confidence.

"Leeds have picked where they left last season, anyway. Everyone was thinking they were going to get automatics [last season]. A win like [the one against Reading] will give them a big boost, that's for sure.

"I like to think so [they have learnt from last season]. I think they have a better team [than last season]. I think the squad is not big enough. But we have to wait and see what they do around Christmas. If they manage to go through all those games without any injury and being in the top-two then they have a great chance."

There's no doubt that Leeds would have learnt from last season, but whether or not they have a better team, remains up for debate.

Centre-back White has arguably been Leeds' best player this season, but the club misses Kemar Roofe's presence up front, even though Patrick Bamford has gone back to his scoring ways recently.

There's no doubt that Leeds will still be battling for the automatic places come March, the questions is will they still be sitting in those places come May?