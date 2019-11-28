Sol Bamba suggests there used to be 'arguments' between Garry Monk & Pep Clotet at Leeds

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk and Birmingham City's Pep Clotet previously enjoyed a successful spell together at Leeds United.

Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba has claimed that Garry Monk and Pep Clotet used to argue on the training pitch during their days at Leeds United as their relationship has proven to turn toxic recently.

Prior to Sheffield Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Birmingham City last night, a lot was said by Monk about his former assistant, as the ex-Leeds boss snubbed Clotet's handshake prior to their clash last night, as reported by BBC Sport.

When Monk was the manager of Leeds, and Clotet was his number two, they both did very well at the Yorkshire club and continued to work together thereafter. But it seems things have quickly turned south.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (27/11/19 10:50 am), former Leeds man Bamba admitted everything that has been said is 'very strange', as he claimed that words used to be shared between the two when they were at Elland Road.

"It's very strange," Bamba told Sky Sports. "To be fair, on this one, I have got to sit on the fence really because I really like both of them. Two very good men and two very good managers.

"I don't know what happened there. I think that's very strong from Garry Monk. And I saw Pep [Clotet] when we [Cardiff City] played Birmingham and we had a good chat. And I didn't see that coming. It must be something behind it.

"That doesn't affect the players but maybe Garry Monk or Pep will sit down [with their players] and say he didn't respect me or he didn't respect the team, and maybe tried to fire up the players. I know that they are strong characters before I left Leeds I know that they had a few arguments on the training pitch, but that is just for the benefit of the team. But this one I think this is far."

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City are set to meet for the reverse fixture in February, but this time it is set to take place at St Andrew's.

There's no doubt that Monk will be given a hostile reception upon his return to Birmingham after what has happened recently.

But given the nature of the Championship, and the nature of management today, both will still need to be in a job for this heated rivalry to continue.