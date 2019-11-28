Birkir Bjarnason suggests Jack Grealish is too good for Aston Villa

Should Jack Grealish leave Aston Villa for a bigger club?

Former Aston Villa midfielder Birkir Bjarnason spoke to Under a Gaslit Lamp about Jack Grealish and how his qualities are too good for a club like Aston Villa.

The Icelandic midfielder played 54 times for Aston Villa in his 18-month stay at Villa Park before leaving the club earlier this summer. Bjarnason spoke about his former teammate and club captain Jack Grealish and his qualities as a player.

He said: "He’s Aston Villa’s best player, he’s the captain, he’s an unbelievable talent with great qualities – and he’s still young. His ability is probably better than where Aston Villa currently are as a club, and I think he could play for a top, top team. I think he can reach the heights of football, and hopefully he will go very far – but I hope that Villa keeps a hold of him for as long as they can.”

Grealish has certainly been one of Villa's standout players since the start of last season. The 24-year-old was one of the biggest reasons why Villa achieved promotion back into the Premier League and his performances recently have been brilliant as well.

Villa are certainly fortunate to have a player of Grealish's quality in their ranks but it is inevitable that he will move on to a bigger club in the future. The midfielder is still only 24 and if he continues to play as well as he has been over the last 18 months, a big club is bound to come in for him sooner rather than later.

Tottenham Hotspur placed a £25million in the summer of 2018 but failed to close the deal on deadline day after Villa refused to budge. (Sky Sports) With Christian Eriksen possibly leaving in the summer, Jose Mourinho's side will be on the lookout for a replacement and the Villa skipper could once again be a subject of interest to them.