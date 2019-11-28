Simon Donnelly issues verdict on how Celtic players are coping with Rangers title challenge

Celtic and Rangers are very much toe to toe in the Scottish Premiership race at present.

Simon Donnelly has claimed that much of the current Celtic squad is going through something they've not experienced before, namely the Hoops having an opponent breathing down their necks in the Scottish Premiership this season (Sky Sports News).

The Parkhead side has won the last eight titles in a row, with little in the way of opposition over the past few years, but last season, a resurgent Rangers held their own well going into the winter break - even though their challenge eventually petered out, the alarm bells had started ringing.

Subscribe

This term, Celtic and Rangers - who strengthened considerably during the summer - have been very much toe to toe, and currently sit level on points (34), with just goal difference nudging Neil Lennon's charges up into top spot, meaning there will be no margin for error as there may have been for the Bhoys in previous years.

Donnelly, who won one Scottish Premiership title during his time at Celtic, says it is exciting for the league with both teams playing so well, and believes the green and white contingent is are handling it well so far.

"I think it's looking that way. The two teams look better than anything else in the league and they're not dropping a lot of points," he said to Sky Sports News. "It's something new for the Celtic players to experience, somebody breathing down their necks. They seem to be handling it well. It's exciting times.

"Obviously you want a challenge. Aberdeen have been there or thereabouts the last few years and, back in my day, you always had teams breathing down your neck. That's what Celtic are experiencing now. Rangers are mounting a great challenge so it's exciting times for the league. I still think Celtic are the stronger of the two, but time will tell."

Celtic are in Europa League action tonight against Rennes at Parkhead before heading to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.