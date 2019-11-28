'Sign him up': Aston Villa fans want £20m Jarrod Bowen signed

Jarrod Bowen can't stop scoring in the Championship for Hull City - but is the former Aston Villa youngster ready for the Premier League?

Arsenal had Yaya Toure, Chelsea had Kylian Mbappe and Brighton had Roy Keane. Now, Aston Villa are counting the cost of their decision not to sign a fresh-faced trialist who, a decade on, is arguably the most exciting attacking talent outside of the Premier League.

According to The Guardian, Aston Villa rejected Jarrod Bowen when he was just a bright-eyed youngster desperate to be given a chance. Now, he is scoring goals at a remarkable rate for Hull City with a £20 million price-tag on his head, as reported by The Express.

With the benefit of hindsight, it's fair to say Villa would reverse their decision to deny Bowen a place at Bodymoor Heath all those years ago.

And after scoring his second brace in the space of a week during Hull’s 4-0 thrashing of Championship high-flyers Preston North End on Wednesday night, the Villa Park faithful have made their feelings clear – Bowen would be welcomed back with open arms.

If there’s one position where Dean Smith’s side need to strengthen in January, it’s at centre-forward. Jonathan Kodjia and Keinan Davis haven’t got a Premier League goal between them while £22 million summer signing Wesley spoiled a promising display against Newcastle on Monday with a remarkable miss from just a few yards.

Imagine how prolific Bowen could be with Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and co providing the ammunition.

Sign him up — VillaAreBack (@RobertDerry1966) November 27, 2019

Telling Deano to pick up the phone — Craig T-L (@MrDelDante) November 27, 2019

What a signing he would be. Benrahma is class too but I think I would prefer Bowen. — Paul B (@pjb412) November 28, 2019

Get him down to VP — Fudgemonkey ⭐ (@marchmist) November 28, 2019

Worth £20M though? We’d be buying him at his peak unfortunately. — I’m Hard 4 Aston Villa (@Hard4AstonVilla) November 27, 2019

Sign Jarrod Bowen #avfc — Matt Jeffries (@matty__jeff) November 27, 2019

We have to go in for Jarrod Bowen in January . Decent player . #avfc #signhimup — Faithy (@faithy1986166) November 27, 2019

Can we please go in for Bowen @AVFCOfficial the man is insane #avfc — Alfie (@_Alfie_99) November 27, 2019