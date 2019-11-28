Quick links

'Sign him up': Aston Villa fans want £20m Jarrod Bowen signed

Danny Owen
Aston Villa fans make their way to the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park on December 23, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Jarrod Bowen can't stop scoring in the Championship for Hull City - but is the former Aston Villa youngster ready for the Premier League?

Hull City's Jarrod Bowen applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Preston North End at KCOM Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Hull, England.

Arsenal had Yaya Toure, Chelsea had Kylian Mbappe and Brighton had Roy Keane. Now, Aston Villa are counting the cost of their decision not to sign a fresh-faced trialist who, a decade on, is arguably the most exciting attacking talent outside of the Premier League.

According to The Guardian, Aston Villa rejected Jarrod Bowen when he was just a bright-eyed youngster desperate to be given a chance. Now, he is scoring goals at a remarkable rate for Hull City with a £20 million price-tag on his head, as reported by The Express.

With the benefit of hindsight, it's fair to say Villa would reverse their decision to deny Bowen a place at Bodymoor Heath all those years ago.

Jarrod Bowen (20) of Hull City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Hull City at the City Ground, Nottingham...

And after scoring his second brace in the space of a week during Hull’s 4-0 thrashing of Championship high-flyers Preston North End on Wednesday night, the Villa Park faithful have made their feelings clear – Bowen would be welcomed back with open arms.

If there’s one position where Dean Smith’s side need to strengthen in January, it’s at centre-forward. Jonathan Kodjia and Keinan Davis haven’t got a Premier League goal between them while £22 million summer signing Wesley spoiled a promising display against Newcastle on Monday with a remarkable miss from just a few yards.

Imagine how prolific Bowen could be with Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and co providing the ammunition.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Hull City at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Friday 19th April 2019.

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

