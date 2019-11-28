'Shocking': Mark Warburton slams Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash

Sabri Lamouchi's Forest hammered QPR 4-0 away from home at Loftus Road to move up to fourth in the Championship table.

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton was left furious after Matty Cash avoided a straight red card during their 4-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, labelling the full-back’s heavy challenge on Ryan Manning ‘shocking’.

In the eyes of Forest fans everywhere, there was only one ‘shocking’ thing about the midweek clash at Loftus Road and that was QPR’s defending.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side produced arguably their best performance of the season in West London as goals from Tobias Figueiredo, Lewis Grabban, Joao Carvalho and Alfa Semedo lifted the two-time European champions to fourth in the table.

Forest were undoubtedly helped by the 50th minute sending off of QPR defender Lee Wallace, who dragged down Joe Lolley as the winger raced through on goal, though Warburton feels that Cash should have followed the former Rangers skipper down the tunnel seconds later.

The winger-turned-right-back caught Manning late with a rather rash tackle but received only a yellow card for his recklessness.

"The red card (for Wallace), I've seen it. I thought was exceptionally harsh, it's a yellow card,” Warburton, who was desperate to get one over on his former employers, told the Kilburn Times.

"Then I see a shocking foul on Ryan Manning seconds later that isn't a red card so you can imagine the frustration.

"The guy (Cash) was two feet off the ground. I don't want to see anyone sent off but I'm not asking for a sending off, I'm just saying it's got to be an even playing field.”

Cash, who has been linked with a £12 million move to Everton and Southampton by The Sun (15 November, page 74), has been a revelation since being transformed into a rampaging full-back by Lamouchi and Warburton’s comments are unlikely to go down too well with the Forest faithful.

Was it really a horrific tackle or did Manning make the most of it?