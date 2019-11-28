Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter to Adam Reach display against Birmingham

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a draw at Hillsborough and the Owls fanbase were particularly unimpressed with Adam Reach.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been commenting on Twitter about their Championship draw with Birmingham and Adam Reach came under considerable criticism for his display for the Owls.

The 26-year-old, recalled to the starting XI, put in a poor display for Garry Monk's side at Hillsborough before being replaced on 67 minutes, Atdhe Nuhiu taking his place.

Reach misplaced a number of passes during the game and, critically, gave the ball away for what culminated in the Blues' opener, turned in by Alvaro Gimenez after Jeremie Bela's low cross from the right.

Wednesday have now gone five games in the league without a win, only salvaging a draw through Kadeem Harris, who fired low into the corner nine minutes from time after being allowed to run to the edge of the box unchallenged.

However, many Sheff Wed fans were not impressed with what they saw, and Reach's display was heavily slated on social media:

Reach been very poor — J (@J_SWFC_) 27 November 2019

Why can’t we just play 2 up front? Reach is like a headless chicken. #swfc — Matthew Wood (@mat_t_hew7) 27 November 2019

How is Reach still on the pitch? Absolute waste of space #swfc — Harriet Glaves (@harrietglaves1) 27 November 2019

Is Reach running in quicksand?#swfc — Lee Widdison (@WIDDY35) 27 November 2019

Reach and Fox can go in January for me... Reach hasn’t been interested all season and Fox has had 3 good games in his whole career. #swfc — Tim Rowson (@Tim_Rowson) 27 November 2019

Also iorfa comfortably best player on pitch: would offload reach in jan and starting to wonder have we seen best of bannon? #swfc — David Cooke (@hirsty9) 27 November 2019

Reach had an absolute stinker as well. #swfc — OR_1992 (@OR19922) 27 November 2019

What does Adam Reach actually offer? Awful player. — adam (@adam_swfc01) 27 November 2019

Adam reach in an average at best footballer, and was at fault for most moves breaking down last night with absolutely zero bottle whatsoever when it comes to challenges. @footballheaven #swfc — luke james (@lukefenlonswfc) 28 November 2019

Iorfa quality tonight. Too many lack lustre displays though. Special mention to Adam Reach who found a new level of abysmal. — Steven Wright ⚽ (@swfc4ever_) 27 November 2019

Wednesday have now picked up just two points from a possible 12 and sit 10th in the table, two points ahead of Pep Clotet's side, who are 15th in the standings.