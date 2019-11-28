Quick links

Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter to Adam Reach display against Birmingham

Giuseppe Labellarte
Sheffield Wednesday picked up a draw at Hillsborough and the Owls fanbase were particularly unimpressed with Adam Reach.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been commenting on Twitter about their Championship draw with Birmingham and Adam Reach came under considerable criticism for his display for the Owls.

The 26-year-old, recalled to the starting XI, put in a poor display for Garry Monk's side at Hillsborough before being replaced on 67 minutes, Atdhe Nuhiu taking his place.

 

Reach misplaced a number of passes during the game and, critically, gave the ball away for what culminated in the Blues' opener, turned in by Alvaro Gimenez after Jeremie Bela's low cross from the right.

Wednesday have now gone five games in the league without a win, only salvaging a draw through Kadeem Harris, who fired low into the corner nine minutes from time after being allowed to run to the edge of the box unchallenged.

However, many Sheff Wed fans were not impressed with what they saw, and Reach's display was heavily slated on social media:

Wednesday have now picked up just two points from a possible 12 and sit 10th in the table, two points ahead of Pep Clotet's side, who are 15th in the standings.

