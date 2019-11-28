Sean Longstaff explains why new recruits have been stunned by Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United fans have continued to back their side in big numbers on the road.

Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff has told the Chronicle that the club’s summer signings have been amazed by the supporters already.

Newcastle have made a mixed start to the campaign under Steve Bruce’s stewardship.

The Magpies have picked up some unexpected results and beaten the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United on their travels, but there have also been occasions when they have really failed to impress.

Newcastle fans have continued to back the side in numbers though, particularly on the road.

And Longstaff says that the new signings the club have been stunned by the support the Magpies get.

"It is great to see and that's what the fans want to see - some local lads coming through,” Longstaff said.

"But the new lads that have come in have really embraced what the North-East is all about.

"The new lads were a little bit in shock over how good the fans are.

"They are amazed at how many travel to games.”

Newcastle’s summer recruits include the likes of Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin, who have had rather differing starts at St. James’ Park.

Joelinton has really struggled since signing for Newcastle and still has only one goal to his name, but Saint-Maximin has fared much better and looks a real attacking threat, even if the winger has also struggled in front of goal.

Newcastle are next in action at the weekend when they take on Manchester City.