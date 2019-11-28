Quick links

Sean Longstaff explains why new recruits have been stunned by Newcastle United fans

John Verrall
Sean Longstaff strikes the ball during the Newcastle United Warm Weather Training Session at La Finca Golf Resort on February 14, 2019 in Callosa de Segura, Spain.
Newcastle United fans have continued to back their side in big numbers on the road.

Newcastle's Sean Longstaff smiles as Newcastle depart for the Pre Season Tour to China for the Premier League Asia Cup on July 13, 2019 in Manchester, England.

Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff has told the Chronicle that the club’s summer signings have been amazed by the supporters already.

Newcastle have made a mixed start to the campaign under Steve Bruce’s stewardship.

The Magpies have picked up some unexpected results and beaten the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United on their travels, but there have also been occasions when they have really failed to impress.

Newcastle fans have continued to back the side in numbers though, particularly on the road.

 

And Longstaff says that the new signings the club have been stunned by the support the Magpies get.

"It is great to see and that's what the fans want to see - some local lads coming through,” Longstaff said.

"But the new lads that have come in have really embraced what the North-East is all about.

"The new lads were a little bit in shock over how good the fans are.

"They are amazed at how many travel to games.”

Brothers Matty and Sean Longstaff of Newcastle during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Newcastle’s summer recruits include the likes of Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin, who have had rather differing starts at St. James’ Park.

Joelinton has really struggled since signing for Newcastle and still has only one goal to his name, but Saint-Maximin has fared much better and looks a real attacking threat, even if the winger has also struggled in front of goal. 

Newcastle are next in action at the weekend when they take on Manchester City.

