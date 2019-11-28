Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Ryan Mason praises Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott's performance

Dan Coombs
Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland after the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Sweden at Tallaght Stadium...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur youngster netted a winner for the under-19s this week.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur shoots during the UEFA Youth League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 26, 2019 in...

Troy Parrott scored a winner for Tottenham Hotspur's under-19s this week against Olympiakos.

Being back with Tottenham's academy side was a bit of a bump down to earth after featuring for the Republic of Ireland and making his international debut the week earlier.

 

Parrott responded well, and he will hope his goal will have caught new manager Jose Mourinho's eye.

Under-19s coach Ryan Mason was impressed, hailing a moment of brilliance from the 17-year-old striker.

Mason told the club's official website: "Thankfully Troy has produced a moment of absolute brilliance. He showed his quality today, he equipped himself perfectly and he was the difference today."

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur scores the opening goal during the UEFA Youth League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on...

This was the perfect way for Parrott to return to action for Tottenham after a whirlwind month.

There are no international fixtures for three months now so Parrott can concentrate on his club football without distraction.

Tottenham are heading into a very busy fixture schedule and he could have a chance of first team action over the next month.

One option, if being optimistic, is that he could play away at Bayern with Tottenham already qualified, if a decision s made to give Harry Kane a rest.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur in action with Anastasios Boskoudis of Olympiacos during the UEFA Youth League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch