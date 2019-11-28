Ryan Mason praises Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott's performance

Tottenham Hotspur youngster netted a winner for the under-19s this week.

Troy Parrott scored a winner for Tottenham Hotspur's under-19s this week against Olympiakos.

Being back with Tottenham's academy side was a bit of a bump down to earth after featuring for the Republic of Ireland and making his international debut the week earlier.

Parrott responded well, and he will hope his goal will have caught new manager Jose Mourinho's eye.

Under-19s coach Ryan Mason was impressed, hailing a moment of brilliance from the 17-year-old striker.

Mason told the club's official website: "Thankfully Troy has produced a moment of absolute brilliance. He showed his quality today, he equipped himself perfectly and he was the difference today."

This was the perfect way for Parrott to return to action for Tottenham after a whirlwind month.

There are no international fixtures for three months now so Parrott can concentrate on his club football without distraction.

Tottenham are heading into a very busy fixture schedule and he could have a chance of first team action over the next month.

One option, if being optimistic, is that he could play away at Bayern with Tottenham already qualified, if a decision s made to give Harry Kane a rest.