Rio Ferdinand thinks Jose Mourinho will be concerned about Tottenham Hotspur defence

Tottenham Hotspur have won their two competitive games under Jose Mourinho.

Rio Ferdinand has told BT Sport that Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho will be concerned about his side leaking goals.

Mourinho has been in charge of Tottenham for just two games so far, one in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

Spurs won 3-2 against West Ham United in the Premier League last weekend, while on Tuesday evening, the North London outfit got the better of Olympiakos 4-2 in the Champions League.

Manchester United legend Ferdinand believes that conceding four goals in two games against ‘lesser opposition’ will be a concern for Mourinho.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: “I think there’s many things to work on, but Jose knew that. He’s conceded four goals in two games against lesser opposition and that will be a concern of his.”

Defensive steel

Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world, and the Portuguese is known for making teams better and tighter at the back.

The way Spurs have conceded goals in their last two games will indeed concern the former Real Madrid head coach, but Spurs fans should understand that he has only just been appointed in the role at the club and could take a while to make things better at the back.