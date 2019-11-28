Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

UEFA Champions League

Rio Ferdinand thinks Jose Mourinho will be concerned about Tottenham Hotspur defence

Subhankar Mondal
Rio Ferdinand poses in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 13, 2018 in London, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have won their two competitive games under Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 28, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Rio Ferdinand has told BT Sport that Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho will be concerned about his side leaking goals.

Mourinho has been in charge of Tottenham for just two games so far, one in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

Spurs won 3-2 against West Ham United in the Premier League last weekend, while on Tuesday evening, the North London outfit got the better of Olympiakos 4-2 in the Champions League.

 

Manchester United legend Ferdinand believes that conceding four goals in two games against ‘lesser opposition’ will be a concern for Mourinho.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: “I think there’s many things to work on, but Jose knew that. He’s conceded four goals in two games against lesser opposition and that will be a concern of his.”

Defensive steel

Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world, and the Portuguese is known for making teams better and tighter at the back.

The way Spurs have conceded goals in their last two games will indeed concern the former Real Madrid head coach, but Spurs fans should understand that he has only just been appointed in the role at the club and could take a while to make things better at the back.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 28, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch