Report: What insiders say about Jose Mourinho's training at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has won both his games in charge at Tottenham Hotspur since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur’s players are said to be enjoying training once again under Jose Mourinho and Joao Sacramento.

Tottenham’s training is now said to be less physically demanding than Mauricio Pochettino’s, with a greater emphasis placed on technical drills and recovery.

Spurs’s players are said to be showing more intensity around Hotspur Way now, as they look to get their season back on track after a poor start under Pochettino.

Mourinho has been actively involved with Tottenham’s players in training, while Sacramento’s sessions are understood to have gone down well, according to the Mail.

The change has been welcomed by Spurs's players, as training was said to have become slightly 'mundane' towards the end of Pochettino's time.

The results suggest that Mourinho has made a big impact at Tottenham too.

Spurs have won both games which Mourinho has been in charge for, with plenty of encouraging signs on display.

In midweek Tottenham came back from 2-0 down to win 4-2 against Olympiacos, with the Lilywhites looking like a huge attacking threat in the second half.

Tottenham’s next game comes against Bournemouth, where they will be eager to continue their forward momentum by picking up another three points.