Report: What Everton's players think about Marco Silva, amid sack threats

Everton boss Marco Silva is under huge pressure at Goodison Park, with his side starting the season extremely poorly.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton’s squad are actually still firmly behind Marco Silva.

There have been some claims that Silva has lost the dressing room at Everton, but they are said to be untrue by the local press.

Indeed, Everton’s players still are backing Silva, who they feel is the right man for the job.

The news comes as a slight boost for Silva, but it seems unlikely that he will be in charge at Everton for much longer.

The Merseyside outfit’s defeat against Norwich City last weekend seems to have been the final straw for many supporters.

It is actually a surprise that Silva remains in charge currently, but that is likely to be because Everton have found it difficult to find a viable replacement.

The Toffees have badly disappointed this term, and currently sit just above the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

If Everton’s players are to keep Silva at Goodison Park they will surely need to start putting in some improved displays on the pitch, but their fixture list looks extremely difficult.

Everton have some hugely challenging games over the festive period, with their next match coming against high-flying Leicester City.