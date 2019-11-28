Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: What Everton's players think about Marco Silva, amid sack threats

John Verrall
Marco Silva, Manager of Everton and Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton boss Marco Silva is under huge pressure at Goodison Park, with his side starting the season extremely poorly.

Marco Silva, Manager of Everton and Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on...

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton’s squad are actually still firmly behind Marco Silva.

There have been some claims that Silva has lost the dressing room at Everton, but they are said to be untrue by the local press.

Indeed, Everton’s players still are backing Silva, who they feel is the right man for the job.

 

The news comes as a slight boost for Silva, but it seems unlikely that he will be in charge at Everton for much longer.

The Merseyside outfit’s defeat against Norwich City last weekend seems to have been the final straw for many supporters.

It is actually a surprise that Silva remains in charge currently, but that is likely to be because Everton have found it difficult to find a viable replacement.

Everton Manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 9th November 2019.

The Toffees have badly disappointed this term, and currently sit just above the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

If Everton’s players are to keep Silva at Goodison Park they will surely need to start putting in some improved displays on the pitch, but their fixture list looks extremely difficult.

Everton have some hugely challenging games over the festive period, with their next match coming against high-flying Leicester City.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch