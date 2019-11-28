Quick links

Report: What David Moyes will tell Everton and West Ham United

Subhankar Mondal
David Moyes (L) shakes hands with Luis Figo during the UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match between Portugal and Switzerland at Estadio do Dragao on June 05, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.
Everton and West Ham United reportedly want David Moyes.

David Moyes (L) looks on during the UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match between Portugal and Switzerland at Estadio do Dragao on June 05, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

According to The Sun, David Moyes wants Everton and West Ham United to give him assurances over his long-term future.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that both Everton and West Ham are looking at Moyes as their new manager.

While Marco Silva is struggling at the Toffees, results under Manuel Pellegrini at the Hammers have been far from impressive.

It has been reported that for Moyes to take over at Everton or West Ham, he will need assurances that he will get time to build a squad that can be successful in the long term.

 

Good managerial appointment for Everton or West Ham United?

Moyes was very successful during his spell at Everton, and he was quite good when he was in charge of West Ham as well.

The former Manchester United manager has shown that he can build a squad in his own image if he is given time and afforded patience, and he would be a good appointment for the Toffees or the Hammers.

David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on December 8, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

