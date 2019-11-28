Report: What David Moyes will tell Everton and West Ham United

Everton and West Ham United reportedly want David Moyes.

According to The Sun, David Moyes wants Everton and West Ham United to give him assurances over his long-term future.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that both Everton and West Ham are looking at Moyes as their new manager.

While Marco Silva is struggling at the Toffees, results under Manuel Pellegrini at the Hammers have been far from impressive.

It has been reported that for Moyes to take over at Everton or West Ham, he will need assurances that he will get time to build a squad that can be successful in the long term.

Good managerial appointment for Everton or West Ham United?

Moyes was very successful during his spell at Everton, and he was quite good when he was in charge of West Ham as well.

The former Manchester United manager has shown that he can build a squad in his own image if he is given time and afforded patience, and he would be a good appointment for the Toffees or the Hammers.