Report: Unai Emery decision shocks Arsenal officials

Arsenal boss Unai Emery appears to be on the brink of losing his job at the Emirates Stadium.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal boss Unai Emery is on the brink of the sack.

Arsenal’s board are said to be looking for replacements now, with both Massimiliano Allegri and Nuno on the club’s radar.

Emery will be in charge of Arsenal’s game against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League tonight, but his departure is now said to be ‘imminent’ by the Telegraph.

The report comes after the Daily Mail claim that Arsenal officials were surprised by his decision to give players time off from training.

The Gunners were given two days to recover, after they drew 2-2 with Southampton at the weekend.

Emery is said to have felt that his Arsenal side needed a ‘psychological break’ from action, as they have been under so much pressure recently.

However, the decision is said to have been greeted with shock by Arsenal staff and the Mail backs up the claim that Emery's departure is almost inevitable.

It could now be that tonight’s game against Frankfurt is Emery’s last in charge, especially if Arsenal fail to win.

The Emirates Stadium crowd appears to have turned against Emery, and frustrations will only rise if they put in another poor performance this evening.