Report: Tottenham players want Mourinho to focus on FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur players are reportedly targeting the FA Cup.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur players want new boss Jose Mourinho to place greater emphasis on the FA Cup as they look to win silverware.

Mourinho has made a winning start to life as Spurs boss, beating West Ham United 3-2 before coming from 2-0 down to beat Olympiacos 4-2 on Tuesday night.

It's a great start, but Mourinho has been brought in to win trophies, so the real judgement will come months and years down the line.

Spurs haven't won a trophy since 2008, and it's now claimed that Spurs players want Mourinho to focus on winning the FA Cup to finally give this group of players some silverware.

Tottenham haven't won the FA Cup since 1991, but only Manchester United and Arsenal have won the FA Cup more times than Spurs, so bringing that history to the present day would be perfect.

Mauricio Pochettino had a mixed record in the FA Cup; he reached the Fourth Round in 2015 and Fifth Round in 2016, before two successive semi-final trips and a Fourth Round exit last season.

Those two semi-final trips teased success for Spurs, but defeats to Chelsea and Manchester United – the latter were managed by Mourinho at the time – meant glory was snatched away from them.

Mourinho has only won the FA Cup himself once, but did win domestic cups with Inter Milan and Real Madrid, as well as the 2017 League Cup with Manchester United, so he does at least have a track record in cup competitions.

The FA Cup is Tottenham's most likely route to a trophy this season, and Mourinho will most likely push hard to win the trophy and add some silverware in his first season as boss, with Spurs players seeking that trophy.