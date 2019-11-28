Report: The five Tottenham players Jose Mourinho has held regular meetings with

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has got off to a fine start in charge of the North London club.

According to the Daily Mail, new Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has been holding regular conversations with Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Harry Winks since taking charge.

Mourinho wants to gauge the feeling of the Tottenham squad, and finds it important to get the opinions of some of his side’s players.

The Portuguese boss has picked out the core of Tottenham’s English squad to speak to for information, with experienced defender Alderweireld also leaned on by the Portuguese boss.

Mourinho’s technique seems to be working, as Alderweireld is already on record praising him, and many other members of the Spurs squad have spoken positively about his appointment.

Results and performances on the pitch have been improved too.

Tottenham have won both their first two matches under Mourinho’s stewardship, and they have looked impressive for much of those games.

Although Spurs have some shown some weaknesses defensively, their attacking strength has been on full display over the past week, with Tottenham scoring seven goals in their last two outings.

Optimism is now flooding back at Spurs, with the North London side’s next match coming against Bournemouth at the weekend.