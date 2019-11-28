Report: Nuno to snub Arsenal again and stay at Wolves

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked with Arsenal.

According to Wolves Bite, Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo is set to snub Arsenal – just as he did in 2018.

The Gunners are expected to make a managerial change in the near future, as current boss Unai Emery is under huge pressure following a dismal run of form.

Arsenal have won just two of their last 11 Premier League games, and needed a last-gasp Alexandre Lacazette equaliser to snatch a point against Southampton on Saturday.

Now, Arsenal are being linked with a host of potential replacements for Emery, and one of those is Wolves boss Nuno – but a move seems unlikely, with no approach yet and Wolves not welcoming one.

It's claimed that Nuno is likely to snub Arsenal for a second time, as they actually moved for him when Arsene Wenger left the club in 2018, but Nuno was committed to the project at Wolves.

That stance hasn't changed, and Nuno is likely to remain at Molineux and leave Arsenal looking elsewhere once again, if those claims of 2018 interest are true.

Nuno had just won promotion to the Premier League then, and has since taken Wolves into the Europa League, and currently has his side sitting above Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Arsenal may be a traditionally 'bigger' side than Wolves, but there is an exciting project at Molineux right now, and it's no shock that Nuno is keen to see that through rather than jump to another Premier League side – especially one as rudderless as Arsenal are right now.