Report: Newcastle join Liverpool in race for Leeds loanee Ben White

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United are now interested in signing Leeds United loanee Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Magpies may not be exciting going forward, but they at least have talent at the back, with a number of strong centre backs at Steve Bruce's disposal.

Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Florian Lejeune, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark; Newcastle have options to fill out a three-man defence, and they've actually been chipping in with goals.

However, Lascelles is injured, Lejeune and Schar are only just back from injury and Fernandez is out of contract next summer, meaning it's wise to take a look at young centre backs for the future.

It's now believed that Newcastle are tracking Leeds ace White, who is currently on loan from Brighton and has starred under Marcelo Bielsa this season.

It was seen as a gamble to replace star defender Pontus Jansson with a relatively inexperienced 21-year-old, but White has been outstanding at Elland Road.

Boss Bielsa told Leeds Live last month that he thinks White is a 'great' player, and Newcastle aren't alone in pursuing him as it's claimed they have joined Liverpool in the race.

Leeds won't be too concerned, as they should still get to see White see out the season, but Brighton may find themselves inundated with offers for White in 2020, who will face a battle to get into their side ahead of Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Shane Duffy.