Report: Monchengladbach begin contract negotiations with Arsenal and Liverpool target Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria has been one of Bundesliga's best midfielders this season.

According to a report from Fussball Transfers, Borussia Monchengladbach are trying to tie down Arsenal target Denis Zakaria to a new contract at the club.

Sky Germany reported last month that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Zakaria who has been in fine form this season. The Swiss international has played every single game so far and he has been one of the biggest reasons why Gladbach are sitting at the top of the table.

A move to the Premier League is a big temptation for most players and Zakaria is no different. The former Young Boys midfielder would have been high on the shortlist of a number of top clubs and Monchengladbach are evidently wary of that.

The report states that the German outfit are aware of the interest in Zakaria and are keen to tie him down to a new deal to keep him beyond the end of this season. The midfielder's current deal expires in the summer of 2022 but the longer his contract is, the more valuable he is to the club.

An increase in his wages with a buy-out clause is said to make both sides happy but with more teams coming in for him from now until the end of the season, it will be difficult for the club to convince him to put pen to paper.

Arsenal are in a spot of bother with regards to Granit Xhaka and his future at the club. Manchester United are in dire need of a commanding midfielder while Liverpool were struck with a huge blow with Fabinho suffering an ankle injury against Napoli last night.

Zakaria, based on this season's performances, would be an ideal fit to any of the above mentioned Premier League clubs. At 23, the Swiss midfielder is at the right stage of his career to take the next big step which makes it difficult for Gladbach to close the deal.