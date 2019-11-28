Quick links

Report: Galatasaray to hold talks with Southampton to buy Mario Lemina

Manolo Gabbiadini of Southampton (C) celebrates as he scores their second goal from the penalty spot with Shane Long and Mario Lemina during the Premier League match between Southampton...
Mario Lemina left Southampton on loan in the summer.

Galatasaray's Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina (L) vies with Club Brugge's Belgian midfielder Hans Vanaken (R) during the UEFA Champions League football match between Galatasaray and...

According to a report from Turkish outlet KralSpor, Galatasaray will sit down with Southampton in an attempt to reduce the buy-out fee inserted Mario Lemina's loan deal.

Lemina joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal in the summer and has since played 10 games for the Turks in all competition. The report reveals that the Gabonese international's performances have impressed the club's hierarchy who are keen to buy him permanently at the end of his loan spell. 

 

However, Galatasaray cannot buy another player without selling someone else due to UEFA's financial fair play regulations which makes it difficult for them to make a deal. The clause in Lemina's contract contains an option to buy him for £13.6 million.

The report claims that the Turks will try to get the Saints to lower their price in a meeting in the coming weeks. However, it is unclear if Southampton will be willing to take a hit on their initial investment of £18 million (Guardian) that they paid Juventus back in the summer of 2017.

Mario Lemina of Galatasaray during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid v Galatasaray at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 6, 2019 in Madrid Spain

Galatasaray will reportedly try to extend his loan deal to another season if they cannot convince the Saints to settle for a lower price.

Lemina's contract at the St. Mary's will run out in the summer of 2022 and with how adamant he was to leave in the summer, it is unlikely that he will play for the club again. 

Mario Lemina of Southampton during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at the London Stadium on May 04, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

