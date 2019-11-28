Report: David Moyes prefers to join Everton over West Ham return

Everton and West Ham United continue to be linked with David Moyes.

According to The Telegraph, David Moyes would 'ideally' like to return to Everton despite West Ham United's interest in him.

A number of managers in the Premier League are under huge pressure, with fans seemingly seeking sackings after Tottenham parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is in danger of the sack, whilst the same goes for Everton's Marco Silva and West Ham United's Manuel Pellegrini, both of whom suffered damaging defeats last weekend.

They're both set to keep their job ahead of respective games against Leicester City and Chelsea, but one man appears to be in the running for both jobs.

Moyes is allegedly a target for both of his former clubs, but his ideal preference would be a return to Everton over a shock West Ham comeback.

Moyes remains close with Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, which may well help his cause at Everton, though fan backlash could be strong if he does replace Silva.

The Scot spent more than 11 years in charge of Everton but quit in 2013 for Manchester United, and hasn't really enjoyed much success since.

West Ham became his fourth post-Everton home in 2017, and whilst he comfortably kept the Hammers in the Premier League, it was a largely uninspiring stint at the London Stadium.

Moyes being a free agent makes him an attractive prospect for both teams, but it seems that he would rather head back to Everton – but if West Ham sack Pellegrini first, there will be no guarantees.