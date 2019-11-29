Report: Crystal Palace expected to move for Wolves and Wimbledon-linked Andy Lyons

Crystal Palace have joined Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon in being credited with an interest in the Irishman.

Crystal Palace are expected to make their move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon target, Andy Lyons, in January, according to The Irish Sun.

It was reported that Lyons impressed on trial with Wolves this time last year, while Wimbledon are said to have had offers turned down for the Bohemians right-back earlier in 2019.

But it is now being claimed that Crystal Palace are keen and want to run the rule over Lyons in under-23 matches.

The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international has played 26 times for Bohemians, where he remains under contract for the upcoming League of Ireland campaign.

But Crystal Palace should have little trouble luring him away from Dublin, if they wish to do so.

Palace are a man light in Lyons' position after selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Whether or not Wolves, who have taken the likes of Stephen Ward and Matt Doherty from Bohemians, or Wimbledon are still pursuing Lyons remains to be seen.

Would the Wolves and Wimbledon-linked right-back be a good addition for Crystal Palace?