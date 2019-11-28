Report: Beckham wants Arsenal-linked Patrick Vieira at Inter Miami

Arsenal have been linked with bringing Patrick Vieira back to the club.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a result tonight, not just for their own confidence but for the future of boss Unai Emery.

The Spaniard is under huge pressure after just two wins in the last 11 Premier League games, and Saturday's 2-2 draw with Southampton was less than impressive.

Emery needs a win over Eintracht Frankfurt tonight, and to build a run of results, but in truth, this is starting to look pretty unlikely.

Reports in the national media have suggested that Arsenal already have some potential replacements in mind, with The Independent claiming that Nice boss Patrick Vieira is one of them.

On the one hand, Vieira is an Arsenal legend who understands the Gunners fanbase, and and could help bring back some of the popular Arsene Wenger principles.

On the other, Vieira hasn't exactly pulled up trees in charge of Nice, winning just 37.5% of his games, and they currently sit just three points clear of the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

The Frenchman may be an Arsenal hero, but his credentials right now aren't really suited to the Gunners, and they could miss out before even having a chance to get him anyway.

The Telegraph claim that David Beckham wants Vieira to become the new manager of Inter Miami, which would mean a return to Major League Soccer for ex-New York City FC boss Vieira.

Vieira has allegedly held talks with Nice about the situation, and he may well head back to the States for their debut MLS season in 2020.

As emotional as a return to Arsenal would be, interest from a newly-founded MLS side shows that Vieira isn't quite at an elite level right now, and he shouldn't really be seriously considered as an Emery successor.