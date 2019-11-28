Quick links

Report: Aston Villa raid rivals Birmingham for sports scientist Aman Singh Shergill

General views of Villa Park the home of Aston Villa before the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at Villa Park on December 23, 2017 in Birmingham, England.
Shergill is said to have swapped Birmingham City for Aston Villa after four-and-a-half-years.

Aston Villa have raided their neighbours Birmingham City for a second time in the space of six months, according to Training Ground Guru.

Villa acquired their Spanish winger Jota Pelateiro from Blues in June, for an undisclosed fee plus the midfielder Gary Gardner. 

And the website claims that Birmingham's first-team sports scientist, Aman Singh Shergill, has now swapped St Andrew's for Villa Park.

 

Shergill is said to have been appointed Aston Villa's new physical performance scientist after four-and-a-half years across the Second City.

He is the latest member of Birmingham's backroom team to depart after Ryan Needs, who reunited with his former manager, Garry Monk, to become head of tactical analysis at Sheffield Wednesday.

Accrington Stanley manager James Beattie looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Northampton Town at The storefirst Stdium on April 5, 2014 in...

It is Monk's understanding that the Blues' first-team coach, James Beattie, has spent the past two months 'working from home'.

Sticking with Wednesday, the former Owls physio, Paul Smith, was recently added to Dean Smith's staff at Aston Villa.

