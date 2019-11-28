Report: Arsenal contacted Luis Enrique to take over from Unai Emery

Multiple reports have claimed that Arsenal are in search of a new manager.

According to a report from Kike Marin on El Confidencial, Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi contacted former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique to take over from Unai Emery before he returned to the Spanish national team.

Enrique confirmed that he received a call from a foreign club and the report claims that it was none other than Arsenal who have wanted the Spaniard once before.

The Gunners reportedly approached the current Spanish national team manager to take over from Arsene Wenger but a deal failed to materialise.

Emery is on the brink of facing the sack at Arsenal after a terrible run of six games without a win for his side. Arsenal have won just four of their opening 12 league games and their top-four hopes are slowly slipping away. With the Gunners in need of an attack-minded manager, Enrique would have been a good appointment but it wasn't to be.

The BBC reported last night that Arsenal are considering appointing Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo in place of Emery. The former Porto manager has done a remarkable job at Wolves over the last two-and-a-half years, leading them from the Championship to the Europa League.

However, the Portuguese doesn't quite have the experience of managing a club as big as Arsenal where the pressure will be higher than anything he has experienced before. Santo's counter-attacking style of play will also cause him a few problems both on and off the pitch with Arsenal fans very demanding of attacking football.

The Times claimed earlier in the week that Arsenal have narrowed it down to former skipper Mikel Arteta and ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to replace Emery. With Enrique now out of the equation, Allegri and Arteta are likely to be two of Arsenal's best options but it is unclear as to who will come in in the coming days or weeks.