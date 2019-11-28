Report: Arsenal are desperate to sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez

The Colombian is reportedly out of favour at the Spanish capital.

According to a report from Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Arsenal are willing to pay £35.8 million for Real Madrid's Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez.

The report claims that Arsenal are willing to do everything to sign the former Monaco and Porto star and their reported offer exceeds both Atletico Madrid's and Napoli's. However, the Gunners still haven't met Florentino Perez's valuation for the 28-year-old and the Real Madrid chief is willing to wait until the summer.

Rodriguez also wants to stay put until the end of the season in anticipation of more offers on the table but Galacticos boss Zinedine Zidane wants him out in January. Arsenal don't really need another attacker unless one of their current stars are set to leave the club in the near future.

There was a lot of speculation regarding the future of Mesut Ozil a few months back due to his strained relationship with manager Unai Emery but with the duo working together now, the German has no reason to leave the club in January.

Dani Ceballos was acquired on loan from Real Madrid in the summer and any interest in Rodriguez hurts his chances of staying in North London on a permanent basis. Rodriguez, winner of the 2014 World Cup's Golden Boot, is undoubtedly a sensational footballer who is capable of turning a game on its head on his own at times.

However, with Ozil set to stay and the emergence of the likes of Joe Willock and Emile Smith-Rowe, the Gunners have no real need for the 28-year-old who will cost a fortune both in terms of transfer fees and his own sizeable wages.