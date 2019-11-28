Rangers predicted lineup vs Feyenoord: Jon Flanagan returns in bold Gerrard eleven

The Ibrox boss takes his Rangers team away from home in the Europa League tonight.

Tonight is a massive occasion for Rangers and their European ambitions.

Currently sitting second in Group G of the Europa League, a positive result against Feyenoord will go a long way towards helping them qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Subscribe

There's even a chance for them to progress outright on their travels if Young Boys get the right result against Porto.

Steven Gerrard and his team must stay focused on their own task though and it's undoubtedly a stiff test.

Although the Gers manager to get the better of the Eredivisie side in the last meeting at Ibrox, they'll be a different proposition backed by their own passionate fans.

They're also now managed by former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat, who appears to have brought a new steely determination to their play. Advocaat's side are unbeaten in four matches since he took charge at the end of October.

However, the travelling side are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions, picking up a draw and a win against Porto along the way. They'll head into the match with confidence.

It's crucial Gerrard gets his team selection and tactics spot on.

In defence, there could be a forced change at left-back with Borna Barisic carrying knocks from the weekend's clash against Hamilton.

Gerrard confirmed yesterday that Jon Flanagan and Andy Halliday are in contention to feature should the Croatian not pass a late fitness test (Rangers FC).

With Flanagan being named on the bench consistently over the last few weeks, he'd appear to be the most likely candidate to come into the team despite not being seen in action for nearly three months. He last played against Celtic in the Ibrox derby defeat.

Elsewhere it should be a strong lineup, with high performing stars like Allan McGregor, Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos ready to make their mark.

One of the big calls will come in attacking midfield. Gerrard will have to choose between Sheyi Ojo and Scott Arfield to play in support of Morelos with Ryan Kent. With more pace and potential on the counter-attack, Ojo could be the right player to bring in.

He's already shown he can punish tonight's opponents with his goal against them at Ibrox.

Your predicted lineup in full is:

GK - Allan McGregor

RB - James Tavernier

CB - Connor Goldson

CB - Filip Helander

LB - Jon Flanagan

CM - Steven Davis

CM - Ryan Jack

CM - Glen Kamara

AM - Sheyi Ojo

AM - Ryan Kent

ST - Alfredo Morelos