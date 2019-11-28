Rangers manager Steven Gerrard recalls first meeting Dave King

The Ibrox boss has enjoyed working with the Rangers man.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has this week paid tribute to his chairman Dave King, also telling reporters about the first time the duo met, The Scottish Sun report.

King announced his intention to resign as chairman in a matter of months after guiding their rebuilding process, following financial calamity.

One of his biggest decisions to date was the one that brought Gerrard to the club. The former Liverpool man has rapidly improved the Ibrox outfit on the pitch, turning them into serious contenders for Scottish silverware this season.

With his latest comments, Gerrard has suggested that King was instrumental in persuading him to arrive in Glasgow.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "I was coming into a similar type of club and needed that type of people and Dave has always given me fantastic support, as the manager but as a person as well.

"When we first met I could see his passion for the club and his determination to get it back to a respectable place, that the fans could be proud of the team again. We shared that vision.

"He came to my house and we had two-and-a-half hours together, chatting about Liverpool and Rangers. He is a fan of Liverpool as well. I got to know him really well and the relationship has built from there. Whenever he is in Scotland we always get together to have dinner."

It's undoubtedly been a fruitful relationship to date and Rangers supporters will be hoping that King's successor can make Gerrard feel similarly valued and happy at the club.

Keeping the Champions League winner is going to be absolutely crucial if Rangers are going to push on from their current position and bring glory days to Ibrox.