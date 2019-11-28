Quick links

Rangers fans react on Twitter to Nathan Young-Coombes post-match comments

Nathan Young-Coombes (Glasgow Rangers) of England celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the international friendly match between England U17 and Germany U17 at Pinatar Arena...
The Glasgow Rangers academy prodigy netted a double to help put the Ibrox side through to the next round of the UEFA Youth League.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to praise Ibrox academy ace Nathan Young-Coombes for his post-match comments after helping the Gers U19s book their place in the third round of the UEFA Youth League.

Rangers U19s picked up a 2-1 win at Slovan Bratislava as Young-Coombes scored to restore parity on the stroke of half-time before adding his second of the night eight minutes after the restart as they booked a playoff place, the first leg having finished 2-0 to the Light Blues.

Rangers' opponents took the lead after just over half an hour played through Alexander Toth but they weren’t behind for too long as Kai Kennedy’s flick over the opposition defence found Young-Coombes, who showed great composure to finish and continue his great scoring run in the competition.

The striker came close to doubling his tally in the opening stages of the second half as he headed just wide from a Kennedy free kick before making amends when he slotted home Nathan Patterson's cross for what turned out to be the winner.

Young-Coombes spoke to the Rangers media team after the game:

And a few Bears took the time to have their say on social media:

Attention for the Rangers contingent now turns to Steven Gerrard's first-teamers as they take on Feyenoord away in the Europa League.

Head coach Steven Gerrard of Rangers during Rangers FC Training and Press Conference at Weststadion on December 12, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

