Rangers fans react to Sheyi Ojo display against Feyenoord

Sheyi Ojo was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers this evening.

Sheyi Ojo of Rangers



Much was expected of Sheyi Ojo when he joined Rangers on loan from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but the 22-year-old winger has failed to make a huge impression on the Ibrox faithful.

Ojo is very talented young player and has huge potential, but the winger does not take his chances and is quite inconsistent.

However, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard decided to include the Englishman in the starting lineup against against Feyenoord away from home in Europa League Group G on Thursday evening.

The Liverpool-owned winger scored against Feyenoord back in September, and perhaps Gerrard was expecting the former England Under-21 international to repeat his heroics in the Netherlands this evening.

However, Ojo failed to make a huge impact on the match and was substituted in the 77th minute.

According to WhoScored, the winger did not take a single shot, played no key pass, had a pass accuracy of 88.9%, won one header, took 33 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one tackle.

Rangers fans were not impressed with the display produced by Ojo and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Terminate Ojo’s loan spell.

Recall Hastie — Charlie (@RangersCharlie) November 28, 2019

Personally think Stewart is a decent player just needs the run in the team, we have gave Ojo more than enough chances, hopefully JJ is back soon, but I'm not going to single out Ojo there cause the team was awful, hopefully a different 2nd half C'mon Rangers — Kirk Sharpe #WATP (@kirksharpe1690) November 28, 2019

Kent's not been great by any means but Ojo has been useless.



He's just not ready to play first team football for Rangers. — Amato86 (@Amato861) November 28, 2019

I commented on ojo before the game and stand by it. I've never seen an attacking player get this many chances at rangers... is he better than Middleton? Not at all — Hedgie1873 (@stu_f_1873) November 28, 2019

OJO doesn’t have the heart to play for rangers.....be glad when jones is back to him give a chance in that position! #nopassion #sloppyontheball #frustratingtowatch — MichaelBissett (@Michael_Bissett) November 28, 2019

Get Ojo off, nobody will tell me this boy is Rangers class. He's just not there and it's like playing with a man down having him in the team. — Daren Kennedy (@darenk23) November 28, 2019

No disrespect but Rangers really need to get rid of Ojo… personally think he is out of his depth in big games!! — Steve_Scooby (@steve_scooby) November 28, 2019