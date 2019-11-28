Quick links

Rangers fans react to Sheyi Ojo display against Feyenoord

(L-R) Jens Toornstra of Feyenoord, Sheyi Ojo of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Glasgow Rangers at the Stadium Feijenoord on November 28, 2019 in...
Sheyi Ojo was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers this evening.

Sheyi Ojo of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.Sheyi Ojo of Rangers

Much was expected of Sheyi Ojo when he joined Rangers on loan from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but the 22-year-old winger has failed to make a huge impression on the Ibrox faithful.

Ojo is very talented young player and has huge potential, but the winger does not take his chances and is quite inconsistent.

However, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard decided to include the Englishman in the starting lineup against against Feyenoord away from home in Europa League Group G on Thursday evening.

The Liverpool-owned winger scored against Feyenoord back in September, and perhaps Gerrard was expecting the former England Under-21 international to repeat his heroics in the Netherlands this evening.

 

However, Ojo failed to make a huge impact on the match and was substituted in the 77th minute.

According to WhoScored, the winger did not take a single shot, played no key pass, had a pass accuracy of 88.9%, won one header, took 33 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one tackle.

Rangers fans were not impressed with the display produced by Ojo and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

