Rangers coach explains big change which is benefitting Ryan Kent

Ryan Kent scored his first two goals as a permanent member of Steven Gerrard's squad in the Scottish Premiership win over Hamilton Academical.

Rangers have been trying to encourage Ryan Kent to test out his shooting boots from long-range since he returned to Ibrox over the summer, first-team coach Michael Beale has told the club’s official TV channel.

The jet-heeled winger finally scored his first goals for The Gers since his £7 million permanent move from Liverpool on Sunday, netting a brace to fire Steven Gerrard’s side to yet another Scottish Premiership victory away at Hamilton Academical.

His first of the goal was a joy to behold; Kent cutting inside before lashing a rocket of a shot into the top corner from 25 yards. Even Accies boss Brian Rice called it a ‘wonder-strike’.

And Beale, who knows Kent from their time together at Anfield, admits that the early Goal of the Season contender was a result of some fine-tuning behind the scenes.

"Since coming back, he'd hit the post a couple of times and got a couple of assists, but it was really important for him to get off the mark,” Beale said.

"He's been shooting more from distance, which is something we've been trying to do as a team. I'm so pleased for him.”

This change in approach is clearly benefiting Rangers, who have netted some truly stunning goals in big games this season. Think Sheyi Ojo’s blockbuster against Feyenoord and Alfredo Morelos’ left-footed rocket at home to Porto in the Europa League.

And when you consider that Gerrard made long-range wonder-goals his trademark for Liverpool and England, this change of emphasis should come as no real surprise.