QPR fans react to Toni Leistner display against Nottingham Forest

Toni Leistner did not play well for Queens Park Rangers against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Toni Leistner against Nottingham Forest.

Leistner was in action for QPR in their Championship game against Forest at Loftus Road in London on Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old central defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as 10-man Rangers suffered a 4-0 loss.

The German defender had a disappointing game, as he was unconvincing at the back and on the ball, and made far too many mistakes.

According to WhoScored, Leistner had a pass accuracy of 86.4%, won three headers, took 87 touches, and made one tackle, two interceptions and three clearances.

QPR fans were not impressed with the display produced by Leistner and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Leistner misses a easy header again. He makes mistake after mistake after mistake — jay qpr adams (@jayjay211291) November 27, 2019

Sooner Leistner is gone the better. He causes havoc with his inability to mark and just seems unaware of his surroundings all the time — Wayne (@wayneoeyers) November 27, 2019

Don’t like running down QPR players but have to say Leistner, Manning & Lumley have been very poor in the last two games, just not good enough #QPRFOR — Stuart (@stuart_k18) November 27, 2019

Imagine my shock. Leistner doesn’t track his runner, Grabban taps in. 2-0 Forest...



“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”... #QPR — Kris Love (@KrisLove5) November 27, 2019

Why play 3 across the back with Leistner the central ball player? He's no Maldini... he's not even a Mal Donaghy #QPR — Rob Kemp (@expectantdad) November 27, 2019

I got a bit of stick for that tweet a month ago but have been proven right on this occasion. Leistner, Chair and Manning all well off the pace right now. — Hoops & Dreams (@HoopsDreams_QPR) November 27, 2019

It’s not really their fault, they are out of their depth. Hall is L1 defender, Leistner might find a job in L2 and as for Lumley, he’d be lucky to find a bench job in the conference. — Keith Hawkins (@keiththecamel) November 28, 2019

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Loftus Road in London on Wednesday evening, hosts QPR had 62% of the possession, took 11 shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.