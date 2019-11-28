Quick links

Queens Park Rangers

Championship

QPR fans react to Toni Leistner display against Nottingham Forest

Leeds United's Luke Ayling heads at goal under pressure from Queens Park Rangers' Toni Leistner and Grant Hall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park...
Toni Leistner did not play well for Queens Park Rangers against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Ollie Watkins of Brentford battles for possession with Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan...

Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Toni Leistner against Nottingham Forest.

Leistner was in action for QPR in their Championship game against Forest at Loftus Road in London on Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old central defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as 10-man Rangers suffered a 4-0 loss.

The German defender had a disappointing game, as he was unconvincing at the back and on the ball, and made far too many mistakes.

 

According to WhoScored, Leistner had a pass accuracy of 86.4%, won three headers, took 87 touches, and made one tackle, two interceptions and three clearances.

QPR fans were not impressed with the display produced by Leistner and have criticised him on Twitter.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Loftus Road in London on Wednesday evening, hosts QPR had 62% of the possession, took 11 shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Toni Leistner of QPR and Ollie Watkins of Brentford battle for possession during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

