QPR fans critical of Tottenham loanee Luke Amos after defeat to Nottingham Forest

QPR manager Mark Warburton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on November 27, 2019 in...
Tottenham Hotspur loanee Luke Amos was dragged off at half-time as his Queens Park Rangers side suffered a heavy defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Sammy Ameobi of Nottingham Forest battles for possession with Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at...

QPR fans slaughtered Tottenham Hotspur loanee Luke Amos on Twitter as they watched their side suffer a 4-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Spurs academy product Amos started the match, but with QPR 1-0 down at half-time, Mark Warburton decided to take him off for striker Jordan Hugill.

 

The move didn't work out because the London club were reduced to ten men within five minutes of the restart, as Forest would score three of their goals during the final 10 minutes of the match.

Nonetheless, for the time Amos was on the pitch, QPR supporters weren't too pleased with what they were seeing.

Some felt that he may need to consider going back to Tottenham when the transfer window re-opens in January because it simply isn't working out for him.

Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers goes down injured during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers at Ashton Gate on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, England.

During the early part of the season, QPR looked strong under Warburton and Amos had started the season brightly.

But since his return from injury, he hasn't looked like his best as his current team are yet to keep a clean sheet this season and 18 games have been played in the second-tier.

Here is a selection of QPR fans on Twitter reacting to Amos' performance against Forest:

