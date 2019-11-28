QPR fans critical of Tottenham loanee Luke Amos after defeat to Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Luke Amos was dragged off at half-time as his Queens Park Rangers side suffered a heavy defeat to Nottingham Forest.

QPR fans slaughtered Tottenham Hotspur loanee Luke Amos on Twitter as they watched their side suffer a 4-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Spurs academy product Amos started the match, but with QPR 1-0 down at half-time, Mark Warburton decided to take him off for striker Jordan Hugill.

The move didn't work out because the London club were reduced to ten men within five minutes of the restart, as Forest would score three of their goals during the final 10 minutes of the match.

Nonetheless, for the time Amos was on the pitch, QPR supporters weren't too pleased with what they were seeing.

Some felt that he may need to consider going back to Tottenham when the transfer window re-opens in January because it simply isn't working out for him.

During the early part of the season, QPR looked strong under Warburton and Amos had started the season brightly.

But since his return from injury, he hasn't looked like his best as his current team are yet to keep a clean sheet this season and 18 games have been played in the second-tier.

Here is a selection of QPR fans on Twitter reacting to Amos' performance against Forest:

Amos was dreadful tonight. Looked like he didn’t want to be there. Back in Jan and free the space up for someone who does. — T. FLAM (@timf1106) November 27, 2019

Get the feeling Warburton really wants Luke Amos in this team, but it’s not working and Hugill is perhaps our best player right now. #QPR — Ash Rose (@AshroseUK) November 27, 2019

Good Amos has been hooked for Hugill.#QPR#QPRFOR — Darren Truswell (@DarrenTruswell) November 27, 2019

Luke Amos has done nothing tonight either — Clash City Ranger (@ClashnQPR) November 27, 2019

Ball sitting v deep, which is fine, but with Amos + Eze playing almost with as part of front 4 at times, there's a big gap in midfield. Kane getting into the game, but long balls to wide players too obvious. Need Hugill's height + muscle #QPR — Geoff Skinner (@GeoffS2011) November 27, 2019

Ball & Amos bring nothing to our team #QPR — Luke Coleman (@lukecoleman71) November 27, 2019

Amos is total pony.... That is all #QPR — Darren Pickard (@darrenpickard) November 27, 2019